A portion of the 10 Freeway is closed through East Los Angeles after a shooting was reported near the 710 Freeway interchange Tuesday morning.

Officers are investigating the shooting report made shortly before 5 a.m., a CHP spokesperson confirmed.

A SigAlert was issued to close all eastbound lanes on the 10 Freeway at Soto Street for police activity, the CHP stated on its traffic incident log.

It was unclear if the gunfire struck anyone or how long the freeway lanes would remain closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.