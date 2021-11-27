Shooting reported in Hyde Park; 3 injured: LAFD

Local news

by: , additional reporting by Sam Bader

Posted: / Updated:

Three people were injured in Hyde Park Saturday night after a reported shooting, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The shooting was reported at about 6:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of Brynhurst Avenue, according to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three people – a 20-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old man – were taken to local hospitals with unknown injurie, Prange added.

The victims’ conditions and what led up to the alleged shooting remain unknown, and no further details were released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News