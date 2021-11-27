Shooting reported in Hyde Park; 3 injured: LAFD

Three people were injured in Hyde Park Saturday night after a reported shooting, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The shooting was reported at about 6:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of Brynhurst Avenue, according to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three people – a 20-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old man – were taken to local hospitals with unknown injurie, Prange added.

The victims’ conditions and what led up to the alleged shooting remain unknown, and no further details were released.