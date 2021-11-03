Shooting reported outside Watts elementary school: LAPD

Authorities are investigating after a shooting was reported outside an elementary school in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday, prompting a lockdown of the campus, officials said.

Police received a called around 2:40 p.m. about a shooting near the elementary school located at Compton Avenue and 103rd Street, Detective Megan Aguilar of the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

The suspected shooter was never inside the campus, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was shooting at people walking on the sidewalk outside the school, according to Aguilar.

No victims were located, and the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

The school went on lockdown at 2:45 p.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.