A shooting in East Hollywood led to a brief pursuit that ended with two arrests in Los Feliz near Griffith Park Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at 11:22 p.m. at Kingsley Drive and De Longpre Avenue, though no one was struck, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers began pursuing a vehicle connected to the shooting, and the chase ended less than 10 minutes later with a crash at Los Feliz Boulevard and Riverside Drive, police said.

Two people were arrested, though they were not identified by police.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.