Shooting victim found dead in Santa Ana alley

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a Santa Ana alley Monday night.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. on South Fairview Street near Centennial Road.

A victim was located in an alley behind a home and pronounced dead, a Santa Ana Police Department detective at the scene said.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots and a car speeding off.

It was unclear if the victim lived in the nearby home, which detectives were seen entering after the shooting.

Police are still searching for the shooter or shooters. They are also trying to determine a motive.

Anyone with information can call the Police Department’s tip line at 855-847-6227.