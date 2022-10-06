Police are searching for the gunman who left a man dead inside a U-Haul pickup truck in Hollywood late Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, which is located near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway.

Officers responded to a shooting call and located the white, U-Haul truck facing the wrong way.

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found inside the vehicle, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the gunman but have not released a suspect description.

The motive for the shooting was still under investigation.

The incident is the second deadly shooting in the area in just three months.