Shoplifters strike Best Buy in Santa Clarita: LASD

A group of three shoplifters stole video games from a Best Buy in Santa Clarita and fled before they could be apprehended, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The theft occurred shortly after 6 p.m., when the suspects, all believed to be between 18 and 20 years of age, grabbed an unknown number of video games from the store at 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Lt. Marion of the Sheriff’s Department.

The three suspects evaded attempts to detain them and fled in a black Hyundai Sonata, Marion added.

The suspects remain at large.

The incident is believed to be among the newest in a growing list of shopliftings and robberies.