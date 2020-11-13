Shoppers can bid on holiday trees in South Coast Plaza’s charity auction benefiting arts institutions

Standing in South Coast Plaza’s Pavilion of Holiday Trees are more than 35 elaborately-decorated trees designed by arts institutions for a charity exhibit that opens Saturday.

Some trees feature ornaments that carry gifts like VIP tickets, fine dining gift cards and complimentary subscriptions.

The public will be able to bid on the trees in an online charity auction, with the proceeds benefiting the organizations that decorated them.

South Coast Plaza will also present awards to organizations that design the three best trees, with $10,000 going to the grand prize winner.

The holiday trees will be on view 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Nov. 14 to Dec. 4 at The Pavilion, the open-air space at South Coast Plaza’s north parking structure.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 13, 2020.