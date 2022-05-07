A new 99 cents store opened in Ontario Saturday and the occasion was marked with deep discounts.

Shoppers lined up around the building of the new 99 Cents Only Stores location at 174 Euclid Avenue early Saturday morning.

Those in line hoped to be one of the first 99 people let inside as the store offered brand new 32-inch LED smart TVs for, you guessed it, $0.99.

A mariachi band greeted shoppers who braved the environments to be one of the first people admitted to the new store.

While the TVs were the headliner at the Ontario store’s grand opening, they weren’t the only doorbusters.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 7, 2022.