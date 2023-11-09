San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating after a deputy and a suspect were injured after authorities responded to a “terrorist threat” in Victorville Thursday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., deputies from the Victorville station responded to the In-Shape Family Fitness gym located on the 14600 block of Valley Center Drive.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department said the suspect was making threats inside the gym prior to law enforcement’s arrival. He then exited the gym, at which point a “lethal force encounter” took place.

Law enforcement vehicles block off the parking lot of a gym in Victorville where a shooting involving a deputy took place on Nov. 9, 2023. (Shelby Nelson/KTLA)

Officials had previously confirmed that at least one deputy opened fire at the scene.

Both the suspect and one deputy were wounded during the altercation and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Department would not confirm the extent of their injuries, but video from a witness at the scene appeared to show one person, believed to be a deputy, being airlifted from the scene by helicopter.

An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a Victorville gym on Nov. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Video from Sky5 showed crime scene tape blocking off the entrance to the gym and law enforcement vehicles blocking the entrance to the gym’s parking lot.

No further updates have been released at this time. KTLA has a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more updates as they become available.