Gunshots rang out at the Hollywood Farmer’s Market Sunday morning in what witnesses described as an “active shooter” situation.

At around 7:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police received reports of a man with a handgun who had fired “multiple rounds” in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street.

No gunshot victims were located at the scene, police said.

The Hollywood Farmer’s Market was closed for the investigation. A police helicopter was seen overhead as of 9 a.m.

