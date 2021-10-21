Shots fired at sheriff’s deputies in East L.A., no injuries reported

Authorities are investigating a Thursday shooting in East Los Angeles in which they say shots were fired at deputies and officers returned fire.

Witnesses reported that they heard five or six gunshots at about 10:30 a.m. near Saybrook Avenue and Allston Street, a few blocks from the initially reported location of the 6600 block of East Olympic Boulevard.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were fired at, but none of them were injured, according to Deputy Medrano.

Deputies then returned fire, potentially striking at least one assailant, according to Deputy Dusky.

No arrests were immediately made, and no further details have been released.

Check back for updates to this developing story.