Shots fired during home invasion attempt in Fontana; 4 arrested

Surveillance video of a home invasion attempt was shared by the Fontana Police Department on Aug. 19, 2021.

Four men were arrested after early Thursday an attempted home invasion in which gunshots were fired, Fontana police said.

The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 14500 block of Vancouver Avenue. A woman inside the home said four men were on her porch, trying to break in while armed with guns, police said in a news release.

As officers responded to the scene, the suspects failed to kick in the front door and returned to their vehicle nearby.

“They fired two rounds from a handgun, which dispatch hears over the phone with the victim,” police said.

The would-be robbers drove off, but officers were able to find the vehicle as it was leaving the neighborhood. They tried to stop the vehicle, but a pursuit ensued, police said. The driver sped through the city before the men got out at Laurel Avenue and the Pacific Electric Trail, police said.

Three of the four men were taken into custody after a chase, while the fourth was found hiding in a nearby school.

Police found five handguns, loose money, jewelry, ski masks and gloves during a search.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Wyatt Rogalia, 19-year-old Ethan Green, 23-year-old Kwmaine Gordon and 20-year-old Louis Thing. They were booked at on suspicion of attempted home invasion and illegal possession of handguns, police said.