Gunfire erupted during an armed robbery at a Macy’s department store in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw on Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded at 11:34 a.m. to reports of shots fired, Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Information posted to the Citizen app identified the location as Macy’s, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., and the incident as a robbery at the store’s jewelry counter. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

After the robbery, two suspects, both believed to be men about 6 feet tall and weighing about 160 pounds, fled in a silver Lexus sedan, Podany said.

One suspect was wearing a black Champion sweatshirt while the other was wearing a gray Puma sweatshirt, Podany added.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.