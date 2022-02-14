Showers, mountain snow, cold temps forecast for SoCal after record-setting winter heat

Southern California is about to do a complete weather 180, with cold weather and even showers and mountain snow in the forecast following a record-breaking winter heat wave.

Temperatures began dropping Monday, with some coastal areas 25 degrees cooler compared to the previous day, according to the National Weather Service.

But the winter storm won’t descend on the region until Tuesday, when the cold weather system will bring windy conditions and a chance of precipitation, forecasters said.

Temperatures will plummet even further as the system moves in, dropping as much as 15 to 25 degrees across the region beginning Tuesday, NWS’s San Diego office said.

Light rain is possible in the valley and along the coast, where widespread highs in the 50s and 60 are forecast. Winds in those areas are expected to reach speeds of 20 to 35 mph.

Higher mountain elevations, meanwhile, will see up to two inches of snow, highs in the 40s and winds that may reach 35 to 50 mph, according to forecasters.

Potential impacts include slick roads and icy travel over the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine.

While the cooler weather will linger through the week, sunny and dry conditions are expected to return to the area in time for the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

The return of winter weather comes just days after a number of areas broke or tied their record-highs for the day, including Anaheim, Burbank, Camarillo, Newport Beach, Oxnard, Riverside, Santa Ana, Westwood and Woodland Hills.