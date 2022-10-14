Break out the umbrellas because rain is in the forecast this weekend for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night and Saturday. Impacts of the incoming storm include brief heavy downpours with minor flooding possible, dangerous lightning and gusty winds, according to the Weather Service.

Showers are possible in most areas of the Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the coast and in the valleys. Rain could also impact travel on desert roads.

Officials advise residents who live near recent burn scars to review their debris flow plans.

“A flash flood watch cannot be ruled out entirely across eastern Los Angeles County on Saturday and Saturday night as some storms will likely contain brief heavy rainfall,” the Weather Service said.

Rain rates of up to .50 inches per hour are possible.

Aside from the rain, expect morning low clouds and fog from the coast and into the valley, the Weather Service indicated.