A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday.

The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday.

The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena as of 4 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service stated.

Rain totals for Monday are expected to remain around .5 inches or less, with some areas up to about .75 inches of rain.

Downpours of up to .5 inches per hour are possible where thunderstorms form. The weather service reminded residents their safety message: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Officials are warning of possible minor flooding in low lying areas. There is also a risk of mud and debris flows in recent burn scar areas.

Dryer conditions are expected to return to the region later Monday and continue until the end of the week.