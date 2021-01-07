Siege on Capitol renews talk of ousting Trump through 25th Amendment

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The siege on the U.S Capitol by rioting supporters of President Trump has renewed talk of an extreme remedy: declaring that the president is unfit to do his job and removing him from office under the 25th Amendment.

It is not the first time detractors have sought Trump’s ouster through invocation of the amendment. Early in the president’s term, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose) introduced a resolution urging Trump to seek a medical and psychiatric evaluation to determine his fitness for office, with an eye on the law governing presidential succession.

The proposal went nowhere.

Many Democrats took up the cause again Wednesday after a pro-Trump mob, egged on by the president, briefly invaded the Capitol and disrupted certification of Joe Biden’s November election victory. An unlikely ally, the National Assn. of Manufacturers, echoed the call for Trump’s ouster less than two weeks before his term ends, urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment as a way to “preserve democracy.”

