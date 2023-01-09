Sierra Canyon basketball phenom Juju Watkins is staying near home.

The 6-foot-2 standout, recently committed to USC, saying she wants to build something in her own backyard.

The 17-year-old basketball star has garnered more than 100,000 followers on social media who tune in to see her stunning offensive performances and her highlight defensive stops.

Recently, NBA superstars Russell Westbrook and James Harden wished her a happy birthday and she was among the first female athletes to secure an NIL deal with Nike. She even co-starred in a commercial alongside WNBA Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, who she says is a personal hero.

The homegrown talent says she wants to put women’s basketball back on the map in Los Angeles.

“I just think there’s a legacy for women’s basketball there that I really want to bring back,” Watkins said. “I just want to promote to all my Cali girls and peers, to stay home and cultivate what we have here.”