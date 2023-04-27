Bear encounters have become such a big issue in Sierra Madre that city officials have declared them a threat to public safety.

Now, city councilmembers are asking state wildlife officials to review bear management policies.

While bears have been seen on video going through trash or even going for a swim in the foothill community, residents say they have become more aggressive.

On Tuesday, the City Council declared them a public threat and accused the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and state Fish and Game Commission of mismanagement.

Fish and Wildlife officials attribute the increase of bear and human encounters to the steady rise of the black bear population in the nearby mountains. Extreme drought conditions have also led to bears venturing into more densely populated areas looking for food and water.

Bear encounters growing in Sierra Madre, leaving residents concerned. (Sandy Duvall)

Resident Harold Kern is skeptical that the state agencies can do much about the problem.

“If you have little kids, you’re certainly worried about them approaching you, coming into your property,” he said.

Another resident, Lisa Hall, told KTLA that bears try to get into her trash despite having a special lock to prevent that.