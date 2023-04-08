Brooke Prentiss and Morgan Styre are shown in these undated photos provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A couple from Sonora is in Riverside County Sheriff’s Department custody after they beat and robbed a 69-year-old man near Indio on Tuesday, officials said.

Brooke Prentiss, 36, and Morgan Styre, 27, were arrested Saturday in Holtville after the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department recognized their vehicle, took them into custody and turned them over to the RCSD.

According to investigators, Prentiss and Styre punched and used a stun gun on the victim in the 84200 block of Indio Springs Parkway a few minutes before 2 a.m., then took his belongings, which were later found in their car in Holtville.

The elderly man sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Prentiss and Styre were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on robbery and physical elder abuse charges. In addition, Styre faces a charge of violating parole, which Sgt. Deirdre Vickers said relates to a burglary case from Calaveras County.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. McTigue at 760-863–2813.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 760-341–7867.