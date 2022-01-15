SigAlert issued after fatal collision on 105 Freeway in Downey

One person is dead after a Saturday night collision where the eastbound 105 Freeway transitions to the northbound 605 Freeway in Downey, officials said.

The wreck was reported at about 9:30 p.m., according to Officer Kravig of the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reportedly a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle, Kravig said.

Kravig added that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, which was confirmed by Supervisor Ornelas of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It is unknown how many other vehicles, if any, may have been involved, but a SigAlert has been issued until further notice for the transition between the eastbound 105 Freeway and northbound 605 Freeway, Kravig said.

No further details were available.