A SigAlert was issued Monday morning after a propane truck overturned along the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. near the eastbound connector to the 10 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tank, which was carrying around 9,000 gallons of propane, was disconnected from the tractor.

A hazardous materials team from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded, but there was only slight damage to the tank and the only leak was of engine oil, officials said.

The tank was eventually righted onto its tired and the hazmat team was evaluating whether the propane needs to be offloaded before being reattached.

The SigAlert was still in effect at 8 a.m.