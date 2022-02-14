SigAlert issued after wrong-way driver crashes along 101 Freeway in Hollywood

A SigAlert has been issued on a portion of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood after a wrong-way driver crashed near the Sunset Boulevard off ramp Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Motorists reported a driver heading south along the northbound side of the highway just before noon.

Preliminary information from the CHP indicates 10 vehicles in the No. 2, 3 and 4 lanes of the highway were involved in a crash.

A SigAlert was issued in the area about 12:10 p.m. while authorities respond to the scene. The lanes were expected to be closed for about an hour, and traffic was being diverted in the area.

Los Angeles city firefighters were attending to the driver of a car on the side of the highway, aerial video from Sky5 showed. The vehicle had extensive damage throughout.

Traffic was backed up for miles due to the crash, the video showed.