SigAlert issued for 10 Freeway in Montclair: CHP

A SigAlert has been issued for the westbound 10 Freeway in Montclair Saturday night so police can investigate a suspected shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP is diverting traffic off the Freeway at Central Avenue after the shooting was reported at 8:15 p.m., and the SigAlert will remain in place for an unknown duration.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, which responded because the victim was located in Claremont, said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to remove information that was erroneously attributed to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

