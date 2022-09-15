A SigAlert has been issued for the northbound 110 Freeway in Florence, just north of the 105 Freeway, as the California Highway Patrol investigates a possible crime.

The incident was first reported as a traffic crash, though the investigation is now beyond the scope of a simple collision, said Officer Figueroa of the CHP.

A SigAlert was issued for all lanes just after 4:30, and it was expected to remain in place for an hour.

One person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but no further information was available, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In the meantime, traffic is being diverted onto the 105 Freeway.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed long lines of vehicles attempting to exit the 110, as well as CHP officers examining a beige-colored compact car on the shoulder of the road.

Footage also showed that a truck nearby had caught fire, though it remains to be seen if the two incidents are related.

A truck caught fire on the side of the freeway on Sept. 15, 2022. (KTLA)

Check back for updates to this developing story.