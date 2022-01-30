Crash temporarily closes part of 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace: CHP

Four lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace were closed for more than an hour after a multiple-vehicle traffic crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 p.m. at the 210 Freeway and Osborne Street, according to Officer Kravig of the CHP.

In an alert, the Los Angeles Fire Department said two cars were involved, at least one of which caught fire, and four people were hurt.

Two people are in critical condition and the other two are “in at least serious condition,” the LAFD added.

The freeway was expected to remain closed for at least half an hour, the CHP tweeted.

All lanes were reopened by about 10:45 p.m., the CHP later said.