SigAlert issued for 5 Fwy after tractor-trailer spills stone countertops onto roadway: CHP

A SigAlert has been issued for the 5 Freeway in the unincorporated Santa Susana Mountains after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled its contents onto the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported just before 3 p.m., when a truck carrying 14,000 pounds of stone countertops spilled onto a transition road between the southbound 5 Freeway and the northbound 14 Freeway, according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.
The northbound 5 Freeway was also affected by spilled countertops, Figueroa stated, and the northbound 5 Freeway is shut down, though the center median and truck lanes are open.
The second, third and fourth lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway are also open, Figueroa said.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person, whose name, age and gender are unknown, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, according to Franklin Lopez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.