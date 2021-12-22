SigAlert issued for 5 Fwy after tractor-trailer spills stone countertops onto roadway: CHP

A SigAlert has been issued for the 5 Freeway in the unincorporated Santa Susana Mountains after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled its contents onto the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m., when a truck carrying 14,000 pounds of stone countertops spilled onto a transition road between the southbound 5 Freeway and the northbound 14 Freeway, according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.

The northbound 5 Freeway was also affected by spilled countertops, Figueroa stated, and the northbound 5 Freeway is shut down, though the center median and truck lanes are open.

The second, third and fourth lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway are also open, Figueroa said.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person, whose name, age and gender are unknown, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, according to Franklin Lopez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

SIGALERT UPDATE AT NEWHALL PASS: SB I-5 TO NB SR-14 IS CLOSED; SB I-5 TRUCK LANES AND SB I-5 #2/3/4 LANES ARE OPEN AT SR-14; NB I-5 AT SR-14 CENTER MEDIAN LANE AND NB I-5 TRUCK LANES ARE OPEN. — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) December 23, 2021