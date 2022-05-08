A SigAlert has been issued for the 5 Freeway in Burbank Sunday night after several people were hurt in a traffic crash, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 10:20 p.m., according to Officer Kravig of the California Highway Patrol, and the SigAlert near the freeway’s intersection with West Alameda Avenue will remain in place until about 11:25, the CHP said on Twitter.

The SigAlert was later updated to reflect that lanes Nos. 3 and 4 were reopened at about 11:40 p.m., while lanes Nos. 1 and 2 would remain closed for another 30 minutes, the CHP added on Twitter.

While the number of vehicles involved is not yet known, the Burbank Fire Department said as many as eight people may have been injured.