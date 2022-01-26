SigAlert issued for northbound 5, 405 freeways in Mission Hills for police investigation

A SigAlert has been issued for the northbound 5 Freeway and northbound 405 Freeway in Mission Hills so the California Highway Patrol can investigate, according to the agency.

The SigAlert affects the 5 Freeway at San Fernando Mission Boulevard, as well as the 405 Freeway at Rinaldi Street, Kimball said.

The incident under investigation happened at 9:38 p.m., according to Officer Kimball of the CHP, and a male victim was transported from the scene. No suspect information is available.

On Twitter, the CHP announced that all lanes would be blocked for about two hours.