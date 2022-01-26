SigAlert issued for northbound 5, 405 freeways in Mission Hills for police investigation

Local news

by: , Gil Leyvas, with reporting by Elizabeth Chapman

Posted: / Updated:

A SigAlert has been issued for the northbound 5 Freeway and northbound 405 Freeway in Mission Hills so the California Highway Patrol can investigate, according to the agency.

The SigAlert affects the 5 Freeway at San Fernando Mission Boulevard, as well as the 405 Freeway at Rinaldi Street, Kimball said.

The incident under investigation happened at 9:38 p.m., according to Officer Kimball of the CHP, and a male victim was transported from the scene. No suspect information is available.

On Twitter, the CHP announced that all lanes would be blocked for about two hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News