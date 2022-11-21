The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday afternoon as they responded to reports of a possible shooting.

The incident occurred north of Victory Boulevard around 4:15 p.m..

“All lanes will be blocked for approximately 1 hour due to a police investigation, traffic is being diverted onto Victory Blvd,” CHP tweeted.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed an officer canvassing the roadway with a bomb-sniffing K-9, while traffic in northbound lanes was backed up into the Sepulveda Pass and even impacting traffic on the 101 Freeway.

