A crashed big rig led to the closure of four lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway in Bellflower Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 2:22 p.m. on the 91 Freeway near Bellflower Boulevard, and it resulted in diesel fuel leaking from the truck, which was contained later in the afternoon, according to Officer Brandt of the CHP.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the spill was up to 50 gallons in size and that no one was hurt in the crash.

As of about 5:30 p.m., it remained unclear if any other vehicles were involved, but a SigAlert had been issued for the carpool lane and lanes 1-3, Brandt said.

No expected time of reopening has been released.