Signal Hill man suffers from burns after generator explodes; warns others

Dallas Guiher says he suffered from burns on his legs, arms and hands after a generator exploded in his RV, and the generator company won't take responsibility.

When the incident occurred on Aug. 14, 2018, Guiher's wife and 5-month-old baby were in the vehicle. He immediately yelled for them to get out as he tried to put out the flames.

Then a second explosion occurred.

Guiher spent 30 days in the hospital where he was told he wouldn't be able to walk again. He says he forced himself to learn "because my family needed me."

The 37-year-old says he can no longer run even though he's already had two surgeries.

He says he reached out to Champion Power Equipment to let them know their product malfunctioned but they immediately blamed him.

A Champion spokesperson told KTLA that there was video proving that Guiher misused the generator but did not provide information on where that video could be found.

Guiher is a certified technician for Volkswagen and BMW and has been working on cars for 25 years.

He wants people to know that the product is unsafe so that no one else has to go through what he did.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 26, 2020.