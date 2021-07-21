Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old woman last seen in Montecito Heights

The California Highway Patrol is assisting the Los Angeles Police Department in their search for a missing 84-year-old woman who was last seen in Montecito Heights.

Cedillo Beltran was last seen at about 4 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities described her as “endangered and elderly,” but did not elaborate.

She weighs 110 pounds and is 4 feet 10 inches tall, according to the alert.

She is believed to be wearing a tan shirt, white pants with a gray stripe and gray slippers, officials said.

Authorities ask anyone who sees her to call 911.

An alert similar to an Amber Alert was sent out to cellphones Wednesday morning amid the search.

SILVER ALERT- Los Angeles County

Last seen: Monterey Road and S. Avenue 60@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/vfFiRz6Vvf — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 21, 2021