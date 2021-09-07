Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man last seen in West Hollywood

Authorities on Tuesday are asking for the public’s help in their search of an at-risk 78-year-old man who was last seen in West Hollywood.
The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Abdul Zaheri, who was seen at about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Laurel Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.
Officials did not elaborate on why he was described as being at risk. The CHP can activate a Silver Alert when a missing person is elderly, or developmentally or cognitively impaired.
Zaheri is believed to be wearing a black jacket with tan sleeves, dark-colored pants and black sandals with white socks.
Anyone with information about Zaheri’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.