Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man last seen in West Hollywood

Abdul Zaheri is seen in an undated photo provided by the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities on Tuesday are asking for the public’s help in their search of an at-risk 78-year-old man who was last seen in West Hollywood.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Abdul Zaheri, who was seen at about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Laurel Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

Officials did not elaborate on why he was described as being at risk. The CHP can activate a Silver Alert when a missing person is elderly, or developmentally or cognitively impaired.

Zaheri is believed to be wearing a black jacket with tan sleeves, dark-colored pants and black sandals with white socks.

Anyone with information about Zaheri’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

