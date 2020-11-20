Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old woman last seen in Alhambra

Baudelia Ruiz is shown in photos released by the California Highway Patrol on Nov. 19, 2020.

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 91-year-old woman last seen in Alhambra.

Baudelia Ruiz was last seen about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Campbell Avenue.

Ruiz, who suffers from a medical condition and may be disoriented, is believed to be wearing a blue jacket, a black and white sweater and black pants.

She has gray hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, according to the CHP.

Anyone who sees Ruiz is urged to call 911.

The alert was activated on behalf of the Alhambra Police Department, officials said.

SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles County

Last seen: 1200 block of Campbell Avenue, Alhambra@AlhambraPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/5812sDleTV — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 19, 2020