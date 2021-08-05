Silver Alert issued for missing 92-year-old man last seen in Hollywood

Izya Byk is shown in an undated photo released by the California Highway Patrol on Aug. 5, 2021.

Authorities on Thursday are asking for the public’s help in their search of an at-risk 92-year old man who was last seen in Hollywood.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Izya Byk, who was seen about 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Fountain Avenue and North Poinsettia Place.

Officials did not elaborate on why he was described as being at risk. The CHP can activate a Silver Alert when a missing person is elderly, or developmentally or cognitively impaired.

Byk walks with a cane and is believed to be wearing glasses, a green baseball cap, a green jacket with black stripes, a green shirt and tan shoes. He is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Byk’s whereabouts should call 911.

SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles County

Last Seen: Fountain Ave. and N. Poinsettia Pl., W. Hollywood@LAPDHollywood @LAPDHQ

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/MaQCQ2xvEY — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 5, 2021