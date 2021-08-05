Silver Alert issued for missing 92-year-old man last seen in Hollywood

Authorities on Thursday are asking for the public’s help in their search of an at-risk 92-year old man who was last seen in Hollywood.
The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Izya Byk, who was seen about 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Fountain Avenue and North Poinsettia Place.
Officials did not elaborate on why he was described as being at risk. The CHP can activate a Silver Alert when a missing person is elderly, or developmentally or cognitively impaired.
Byk walks with a cane and is believed to be wearing glasses, a green baseball cap, a green jacket with black stripes, a green shirt and tan shoes. He is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Byk’s whereabouts should call 911.