Florence Alipio is seen in an image provided by the Riverside Police Department on Feb. 7, 2023.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen Monday evening in Riverside County.

Florence Alipio, 78, was last seen in a dark red SUV about 6:30 p.m., the Riverside Police Department said in a news release. The driver and other occupants of the SUV are unknown.

Alipio is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white beanie, pink jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 951-354-2007.