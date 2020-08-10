Silver Lake memorial protesting police brutality must come down by weekend, LADWP says

The “Say Their Names: Silver Lake Memorial,” which forces passersby to address the issue of police brutality, is seen in this undated photo. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The “Say Their Names: Silver Lake Memorial” — an installation running 2.2 miles on the chain link fence surrounding Silver Lake Reservoir and honoring more than 100 unarmed Black individuals killed by police in the U.S. — must come down by Aug. 15, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The fence is city property, and the DWP said organizers did not obtain permission to put it up, spokeswoman Dawn Cotterell said.

“Say Their Names” co-organizer Lia Brody said that although she knew putting up the installation without permission was against DWP policy, “it was totally overridden by the importance of our mission.”

“This was an urgent moment in history when we really wanted to reach out to our community,” she added. “We’re not trying to sell anything. We were hoping they’d see this project in the context of today’s world.”

