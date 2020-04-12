Silver Lake reservoir path made one-way over worries about crowding during coronavirus

The Silver Lake Reservoir is seen in an undated photo. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The popular walking path around the Silver Lake Reservoir remained open but was converted to a one-way-only trail Saturday in an effort to improve social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pedestrians were required to walk counterclockwise, stay six feet apart and wear masks.

“If we can all walk in the same direction, practice social distancing and wear face masks, everyone will remain healthy and have these options to exercise during the pandemic,” Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said in a video posted to social media Saturday.

“I want to see the path remain open during the pandemic, but unless personal distancing is being adhered to and users wear face coverings, we could see the path closed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city,” he added on Twitter.

