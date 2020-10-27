Silverado, Blue Ridge fires: Map, list of evacuation orders in Orange County area

Tens of thousands of Orange County residents have been evacuated from their homes as a pair of wind-whipped wildfires continues to threaten numerous homes in the region on Tuesday.

The Silverado Fire, burning near Irvine, had charred more than 11,000 acres since igniting about 6:45 a.m. Monday in the Santa Ana Mountains at Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads.

The Blue Ridge Fire, which is spreading toward Chino Hills, erupted shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the eastern edge of Yorba Linda on Blue Ridge Drive and Big Horn Mountain. It has scorched some 8,000 acres.

As of Tuesday morning, about 86,000 residents — 70,000 from Irvine, 10,000 from Yorba Linda and 6,000 from Lake Forest — have been forced to flee their homes because of the infernos, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Nearly 6,000 homes have been evacuated in Chino Hills.

#BlueRidgeFire Update:

15,200 acres

Containment: 0%

Personnel: 1,000



Evacuations

Yorba Linda: 2,500 homes

Chino Hills: 5,958 homes



Homes Damaged:

Yorba Linda: 10

Chino Valley: 0



No injuries to fire personnel and no injuries reported by community members. pic.twitter.com/beLdiLh3u4 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 27, 2020

#SilveradoFire Update:

14 helicopters

11,200 acres

More than 750 firefighters

5% contained

10-15 mph winds with ridge top gusts reaching 35 mph



Residents under evacuation order:

70,000 Irvine

6,000 Lake Forest



Footage taken at Crean Lutheran HS and La Perla in Foothill Ranch pic.twitter.com/t2SbCvmaSo — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 27, 2020

Here are a map and a list of evacuation orders due to the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires:

Mandatory evacuations include:

All of Carbon Canyon from the county line to Summit Ranch, on both the west and east sides of Carbon Canyon Road (including: Sleepy Hollow; Oak Tree Downs; Pine Valley Estates; Western Hills; Summit Ranch on the west)

Sleepy Hollow, Valley Springs/Western Hills Oaks, Carriage Hills and Old Carbon Canyon Road on the east

All areas north of Irvine Boulevard between Jamboree Road and Bake Parkway

Areas from Irvine Boulevard south to Trabuco Road, and from Jeffrey Road East to Portola High School

Areas between Great Park and Bake Parkway, and north of Toledo until Irvine’s city limits

Jackson Ranch and Williams Canyon

Hidden Hills community (Yorba Linda)

East of San Antonio Road and north of Yorba Linda Boulevard (not including the areas of Bee Canyon, Box Canyon and Lost Trough Canyon)

City of Lake Forest east of the 241 toll road between Lake Forest Drive and El Toro Road/Santiago Canyon Road

Baker Ranch, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills

Village Oaks Area: west of Peyton Drive near Bayberry; Oak Creek Road; Oak Canyon Drive; Oak Crest Drive

Entire community of Vellano

South of Soquel Canyon Parkway

The entire area of Bell Ridge Drive and Golden Terrace Drive on the west to Misty Hill Drive on the east

Everything south of Soquel Canyon Parkway east to Butterfield Ranch Road

Butterfield Ranch Area: West side of Butterfield Ranch Road, Pine Avenue south to State Route 71

The city of Lake Forest has established evacuation zones, which can be found here and here.

Unsure if your home is under an evacuation order? Residents can check by entering their address on this page on the county website.

Unsure if you are under evacuation? This map is being updated with real-time evacuation information. https://t.co/a1g1dqiyVw — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 27, 2020

Evacuation warnings include:

Mission Viejo: El Toro Rd to the north; Marguerite Parkway to the east; Upper Oso reservoir to the east; Los Alisos Boulevard to the south

Silverado, Modjeska and Trabuco canyons along Live Oak Canyon

Areas of Bee Canyon, Box Canyon and Lost Trough Canyon

Evacuation centers include:

Woodbridge High School

Las Lomas Community Center

Turtle Rock Community Center

University Community Center

Quail Hill Community Center

Los Olivos Community Center

Harvard Community Center

Rancho Senior Center

Chino Hills Community Center

El Toro High School (care and reception center)

Road closures include:

Southbound 91 Freeway to the 241 Freeway

Northbound 5 Freeway connector to northbound 133 Toll Road

Northbound 133 Toll Road between the 5 Freeway and 241 Toll Road

Northbound 133 Toll Road connector to the northbound 241 Toll Road

Southbound 133 Toll Road between the 241 Toll Road 5 Freeway

Northbound 241 Toll Road between Oso Parkway to the 91 Freeway

Southbound 241 Toll Road between the 91 Freeway and Lake Forest Drive

Northbound 261 Toll Road Between Irvine Boulevard and 241/Santiago Canyon Road

Southbound 261 Toll Road between 241/Santiago Canyon Road and Portola Parkway

Eastbound Chapman Avenue/Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road

Santiago Canyon Road from Silverado Canyon Road

Irvine Boulevard from Alton Parkway to Sand Canyon

Alton Parkway

Great Park Boulevard east of Sand Canyon

Roads north of Irvine Boulevard

La Palma Avenue east of Yorba Linda Boulevard

#SilveradoFire Road Closure Updates (1/2):



The following portions of The Toll Roads are closed:



⚠️ 133 Toll Road

• I-5 connector to NB 133

• NB 133 between I-5 and 241

• NB 133 connector to NB 241

• SB 133 between the 241 and I-5 pic.twitter.com/8NKiuiWU0V — The Toll Roads (@TheTollRoads) October 27, 2020