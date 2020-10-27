Silverado, Blue Ridge fires: Map, list of evacuation orders in Orange County area

Tens of thousands of Orange County residents have been evacuated from their homes as a pair of wind-whipped wildfires continues to threaten numerous homes in the region on Tuesday.
The Silverado Fire, burning near Irvine, had charred more than 11,000 acres since igniting about 6:45 a.m. Monday in the Santa Ana Mountains at Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads.
The Blue Ridge Fire, which is spreading toward Chino Hills, erupted shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the eastern edge of Yorba Linda on Blue Ridge Drive and Big Horn Mountain. It has scorched some 8,000 acres.
As of Tuesday morning, about 86,000 residents — 70,000 from Irvine, 10,000 from Yorba Linda and 6,000 from Lake Forest — have been forced to flee their homes because of the infernos, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Nearly 6,000 homes have been evacuated in Chino Hills.
Here are a map and a list of evacuation orders due to the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires:
Mandatory evacuations include:
- All of Carbon Canyon from the county line to Summit Ranch, on both the west and east sides of Carbon Canyon Road (including: Sleepy Hollow; Oak Tree Downs; Pine Valley Estates; Western Hills; Summit Ranch on the west)
- Sleepy Hollow, Valley Springs/Western Hills Oaks, Carriage Hills and Old Carbon Canyon Road on the east
- All areas north of Irvine Boulevard between Jamboree Road and Bake Parkway
- Areas from Irvine Boulevard south to Trabuco Road, and from Jeffrey Road East to Portola High School
- Areas between Great Park and Bake Parkway, and north of Toledo until Irvine’s city limits
- Jackson Ranch and Williams Canyon
- Hidden Hills community (Yorba Linda)
- East of San Antonio Road and north of Yorba Linda Boulevard (not including the areas of Bee Canyon, Box Canyon and Lost Trough Canyon)
- City of Lake Forest east of the 241 toll road between Lake Forest Drive and El Toro Road/Santiago Canyon Road
- Baker Ranch, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills
- Village Oaks Area: west of Peyton Drive near Bayberry; Oak Creek Road; Oak Canyon Drive; Oak Crest Drive
- Entire community of Vellano
- South of Soquel Canyon Parkway
- The entire area of Bell Ridge Drive and Golden Terrace Drive on the west to Misty Hill Drive on the east
- Everything south of Soquel Canyon Parkway east to Butterfield Ranch Road
- Butterfield Ranch Area: West side of Butterfield Ranch Road, Pine Avenue south to State Route 71
The city of Lake Forest has established evacuation zones, which can be found here and here.
Unsure if your home is under an evacuation order? Residents can check by entering their address on this page on the county website.
Evacuation warnings include:
- Mission Viejo: El Toro Rd to the north; Marguerite Parkway to the east; Upper Oso reservoir to the east; Los Alisos Boulevard to the south
- Silverado, Modjeska and Trabuco canyons along Live Oak Canyon
- Areas of Bee Canyon, Box Canyon and Lost Trough Canyon
Evacuation centers include:
- Woodbridge High School
- Las Lomas Community Center
- Turtle Rock Community Center
- University Community Center
- Quail Hill Community Center
- Los Olivos Community Center
- Harvard Community Center
- Rancho Senior Center
- Chino Hills Community Center
- El Toro High School (care and reception center)
Road closures include:
- Southbound 91 Freeway to the 241 Freeway
- Northbound 5 Freeway connector to northbound 133 Toll Road
- Northbound 133 Toll Road between the 5 Freeway and 241 Toll Road
- Northbound 133 Toll Road connector to the northbound 241 Toll Road
- Southbound 133 Toll Road between the 241 Toll Road 5 Freeway
- Northbound 241 Toll Road between Oso Parkway to the 91 Freeway
- Southbound 241 Toll Road between the 91 Freeway and Lake Forest Drive
- Northbound 261 Toll Road Between Irvine Boulevard and 241/Santiago Canyon Road
- Southbound 261 Toll Road between 241/Santiago Canyon Road and Portola Parkway
- Eastbound Chapman Avenue/Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road
- Santiago Canyon Road from Silverado Canyon Road
- Irvine Boulevard from Alton Parkway to Sand Canyon
- Alton Parkway
- Great Park Boulevard east of Sand Canyon
- Roads north of Irvine Boulevard
- La Palma Avenue east of Yorba Linda Boulevard