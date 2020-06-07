Simi Valley councilman under fire for suggesting use of septic tanks on protesters

Simi Valley Councilman Mike Judge is seen in an undated photo. (City of Simi Valley)

Mike Judge is many things: Los Angeles cop, unapologetic conservative Republican, and member of the Simi Valley City Council, a largely conservative town 40 miles outside of the city known mostly for being where the police officers who beat Rodney King were put on trial decades ago.

He is also a lightning rod for controversy.

This past week Judge enraged many Simi Valley residents and others when he joked about an offensive meme on Facebook regarding the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. And he fueled the anger further by arguing against a protest march planned for Simi Valley over fears that it would turn violent. Thousands signed petitions calling for Judge to resign from the City Council seat he’s held since 2010.

The march went off Saturday without incident as about 2,000 protesters marched to the town’s civic center, where young organizers spoke and participants kneeled in silence to remember George Floyd, the black man killed last month by a Minneapolis police officer.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.