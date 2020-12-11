Simi Valley couple unexpectedly welcomes baby girl, unaware woman was pregnant

First-time parents Victoria Chomo and Matthew Allinder from Simi Valley unexpectedly welcomed their daughter Amelia Rose into the world Tuesday.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” Chomo, who went to hospital for severe pain, said. “[The doctor] was like, ‘You’re pregnant and you are in labor.’ And I’m like ‘Oh, my God. What do you mean?'”

The new mom says she had no reason to suspect she was pregnant, and she had taken a test three weeks earlier and it came back negative.

Amelia Rose is getting stronger day by day and will likely be able to go home from the hospital next week, Chomo said.

The baby’s grandfather, Robert Allinder, said the family is shocked but thrilled. “We’re completely ready; not necessarily with stuff but our state of mind.”

Loved ones set up a GoFundMe account to help the family get everything they need for baby Amelia Rose.

“Usually you have nine months. But she had minutes,” said Jessica Schoneman, the baby’s aunt.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 10, 2020.