A Simi Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of distributing child pornography following a months-long investigation by Ventura County authorities.

Peter Reilich, 64, was arrested at his home in Simi Valley Tuesday after law enforcement identified him as a suspect in the cyber crime investigation.

Simi Valley police, the Department of Homeland Security and Ventura County authorities said they collected evidence of child pornography being distributed from his home by the Internet.

On Tuesday, authorities served a search warrant at Reilich’s home on the 2300 block of Medina Avenue.

Reilich was arrested at the scene and investigators collected multiple electronic devices that were taken into evidence which authorities say contained a large amount of “digital child sexual abuse material.”

Reilich was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail where he awaits charges for one count of possession and eight counts of distributing child pornography.

He is currently being held on $100,000 bail and is due back in court on Thursday.