A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle on Thursday evening.

Officers with the Simi Valley Police and crews with the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the collision on the 1700 block of Madera Road at around 8 p.m, according to a news release from police.

When first responders arrived at the scene they found a “severe collision” involving a single motorcyclist.

That person was transported to Los Robles Hospital where he was declared deceased. He was identified as 21-year-old Marcus Evans of Simi Valley.

“According to initial information and preliminary investigation, it appears the main cause of the crash was due to speed and an unsafe turning movement,” SVPD said.

Anyone with details on the collision is asked to contact Officer and Traffic Investigator Abel Martinez with the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6224.