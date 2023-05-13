A Simi Valley man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly fired his gun during an argument with this wife Friday afternoon.

Esteban Solis, 45, and his wife had an argument at about 5:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Buyers Street, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a news release.

After that fight, Solis fired a gun in the home, with the bullet hitting the ceiling, police said.

He was arrested on a charge of felony discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and booked into the Ventura County Main Jail.

He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 26.

Additionally, police seized “several rifles and firearms” from the home.