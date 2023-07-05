A Simi Valley man is facing a felony charge after police say he pulled out a gun, racked the slide and pointed it at neighbors who were setting off fireworks.

The confrontation drew officers to the intersection of Fitzgerald and Appleton roads at about 10 p.m., the Simi Valley Police Department said in a news release.

It was there where local residents were setting off fireworks in the street until Daoud Yahya approached, produced a handgun, racked the slide — if the gun was loaded, this would have chambered a round — and pointed it at the group, causing them to flee, police said.

Yahya, who jail records say is 28, then returned to a home in the 1000 block of Appleton Road. He later exited his home and was arrested “without incident,” the release said.

He faces a felony charge of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.