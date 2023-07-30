Two Simi Valley neighbors have been arrested after getting into a violent fight that left each man seriously injured, authorities announced Sunday.

Officers with the Simi Valley Police Department responded to the 300 block of Aristotle Street on reports of a “neighbor dispute” in which one of the men had been stabbed, officials said in news release.

At the scene, officers found 41-year-old David Corralejo outside the location. He was bleeding from the head and told police that he had been hit on the head with a shovel.

The 41-year-old was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a serious, but non-life-threatening head injury.

The second neighbor, identified as 22-year-old Adam Mathison, was uncooperative, refusing to come outside of his home, police said. Over the phone, the 22-year-old told authorities that he had been stabbed in the upper chest by Corralejo. After 40 minutes, Mathison surrendered himself to police and was taken to the hospital for a significant but non-life-threatening injury.

Both men were awaiting medical clearance before being taken to jail, the release noted.