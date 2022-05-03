Police are investigating after a man grabbed a Simi Valley High School student who was walking home from school and tried to force her into his vehicle.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on the 5200 block of E. Cochran Street, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Simi Valley police believe a suspect in an attempted kidnapping was driving an early 2000s Ford Explorer (Simi Valley Police Department)

The girl told police she was walking through the parking lot when she was approached by an older white man who grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into his vehicle.

The girl was able to fight off her attacker and run back to the school where she called her mother and school staff called police.

The school’s resource officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.

Police say the man was caught on surveillance video which was not released due to the active nature of the investigation.

The Police Department did release images from the recording which showed the man who is believed to be in his mid- to late-40s with gray hair, a medium build and standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

He was seen driving a champagne colored Ford Explorer from the early 2000s, police said.

Anyone with information about the man in the photos is urged to contact Simi Valley police officer Colato at 805-864-4827.