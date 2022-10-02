Police in Simi Valley on Sunday announced the search for two men suspected of two burglaries and another three attempts in the early morning hours.

Second suspect sought by police in connection to several burglaries and attempted burglaries in Simi Valley on Oct. 2, 2022 (SVPD).

Authorities said all five incidents occurred in Montaire Estates near Flanagan and Indian Terrace Drives at around 3 a.m.

Three homeowners, according to a news release from the Simi Valley Police Department, reported two unknown males trespassing in their backyards who attempted, unsuccessfully, to break into their residences.

Two other homeowners told police that the thieves were able to break in and steal items from their homes.

Police described the first suspect as a male wearing all black clothing, a red baseball cap and a dark neck gaiter as a face mask. The second suspect was described as a male in black pants, a green sweatshirt, red baseball cap and a white gaiter as a face mask.

Anyone who might recognize either of the suspects or have information related to these crimes was urged to contact the Simi Valley PD tip line at 805-583-6984.